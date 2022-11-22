Not as cold for Thanksgiving week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We are now in Thanksgiving week, and the weather will take a warmer turn. We don’t have to worry about freezing temps all week, but temps will fall into the upper 30s through Tuesday morning. Yet, this will be the coldest morning of the week as lows warm into the 50s by the end of the week. Afternoon highs will also be more comfortable...with highs in the low 60s for Tuesday and upper 60s by Midweek & Thanksgiving. Actually, highs in the 60s will follow us through the weekend as a southerly wind keeps our temps closer to the average for this time of year.

A weak upper disturbance could bring our area a few hit & miss sprinkles early Tuesday morning. However, this won’t be significant at all since our lower atmosphere is dry...and most of the showers should evaporate before reaching the ground.

Yet, a more impactful weather event moves in for Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Rain looks likely by the afternoon & evening on our holiday, and it’ll spill over into Black Friday as well. Thankfully, severe storms don’t look likely, but the winds will be rather gusty. Rainfall estimates between the two days will range from 1-3″, and this rain is needed since our ground remains abnormally dry. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for holiday updates...including your daily travel forecast.

Tracking the Tropics

All is quiet for now, and the season ends on November 30th.

