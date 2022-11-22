Not as cold for Thanksgiving week

Overall, not bad
Overall, not bad(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We are now in Thanksgiving week, and the weather will take a warmer turn. We don’t have to worry about freezing temps all week, but temps will fall into the upper 30s through Tuesday morning. Yet, this will be the coldest morning of the week as lows warm into the 50s by the end of the week. Afternoon highs will also be more comfortable...with highs in the low 60s for Tuesday and upper 60s by Midweek & Thanksgiving. Actually, highs in the 60s will follow us through the weekend as a southerly wind keeps our temps closer to the average for this time of year.

A weak upper disturbance could bring our area a few hit & miss sprinkles early Tuesday morning. However, this won’t be significant at all since our lower atmosphere is dry...and most of the showers should evaporate before reaching the ground.

Yet, a more impactful weather event moves in for Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Rain looks likely by the afternoon & evening on our holiday, and it’ll spill over into Black Friday as well. Thankfully, severe storms don’t look likely, but the winds will be rather gusty. Rainfall estimates between the two days will range from 1-3″, and this rain is needed since our ground remains abnormally dry. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for holiday updates...including your daily travel forecast.

Tracking the Tropics

All is quiet for now, and the season ends on November 30th.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daily Docket 6
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 18, 2022
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley sentenced for bank fraud, tax evasion
(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
JSU makes history, ends regular season undefeated by beating rivals Alcorn State
MPD hosts press conference about uptick in violence in the city.
MPD hosts press conference about uptick in violence in the city
In this May 25, 2022, photo released by the Mississippi Department of Corrections is Thomas...
Execution date set for Mississippi death row inmate

Latest News

Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - November 21st, 2022
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - November 21st, 2022
Rain returns later this evening
A cool and cloudy day is on tap
This week is plenty busy as we have thanksgiving break for students and black Friday on Friday...
Warming up in time for Turkey
Winter has been knocking on our doorstep for a while now and it has been quite a cold one here
The cold is sticking around for the weekend