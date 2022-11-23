Arrest made in 2021 Meridian murder case

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department announced it has made an arrest in a murder dating back to Aug. 27, 2021.

The MPD said the suspect’s name is being withheld as the investigation continues.

Kayla Williams, 21, was shot around 4:30 a.m. in the area of 29th Avenue and Interchange Road as she drove her car. Police said at the time Williams was able to drive herself to the hospital before collapsing in the emergency room.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.