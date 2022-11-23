Great weather for your travel day, but a rainy Thanksgiving Day approaches

By Chase Franks
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 3:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Today is one of the busiest travel days of the year and luckily the weather will be very good here in our area as you are getting set for Thanksgiving Day.

Temperatures will stay in the upper 60s and low 70-s for our area, so we are warming up what I believe to be perfect weather however we do have some showers on our way. Thanksgiving Day we have a high chance for showers and thunderstorms to move into our area some of which may be severe. Our main threat will mainly be flooding into Saturday as we have rain chances leading into the start of the weekend.

We could see up to 3 inches or more in some localized events, so keep your eyes on the road as you head home from your Thanksgiving festivities.

Thanksgiving Day will be rainy, but morning plans should be good to go I would just recommend moving your backyard football inside for the night.

