Marion Police Department gives back by hosting toy drive

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Every year for the past decade, the Marion Police Department has held a massive toy drive to help those in need.

The chief of police feels like no child should go without a gift on Christmas day, and this year he has already collected thousands of toys, but toys are not the only things he is giving away this holiday season.

You know, every year, people gonna be going through hard times, and you know, earlier this year, you know, gas prices soared, and it made it tough on people. So again, this this event. What we have is here to help people help people through these hard times. And we’re going to open the doors to everyone. And I want everybody to come that. Need something from me, and like I said, I don’t care where they come from and make sure the child gets a gift. We’re also gonna raffle off a lot of things for families. Certain things that they might need that they don’t have, such a thing as vacuums, tv, crock pots. You know we’re gonna try to make it good that day,” said Chief Randall Davis.

The toy drive will be on December 17 at the Hamasa Shriners building, and if you would like to donate, you can call or visit the town hall of Marion.

