Meridian man charged with DUI manslaughter

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police have charged a man with DUI manslaughter related to a Nov. 3, 2022, wreck.

Police said Curtis Alexander Ferguson, 48, of Meridian, caused a wreck on 20th Street Extension that killed Dawanda Corey.

Ferguson was also hurt in the wreck and had been at University Medical Center for treatment. His initial bond was set at $500,000.

