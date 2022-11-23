Meridian police make arrests in three death investigations

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police released updates on three separate death investigations Wednesday.

Three arrests have been made in a fatal shooting that happened Nov. 17, 2022, near Old Marion Road Apartments. A teenager died and another juvenile was seriously hurt. Meridian Police Chief Deborah Young gave News 11 an update Wednesday.

“William Lemon has been charged with murder. He has a $1 million bond. Joshua Randle was charged with murder. He has a $1 million bond; Keitric Randle, Jr., conspiracy to murder. Bond was denied because he was out on another bond,” said Young.

Detectives have also charged a man with DUI manslaughter related to a wreck Nov. 3, 2022.

“A vehicular accident that happened on 20th Street Extension, that claimed the life of DaWanda Corey. Mr. Curtis Ferguson is charged with DUI manslaughter. He has a bond set at $500,000,” said Chief Young.

The department has also made an arrest in a homicide that happened Aug. 27, 2021.

“Kayla Williams was killed on 29th Avenue/Interchange Road. We made an arrest in this case. We are not releasing names right now, as we are pending further investigation,” Young said.

News 11 will update when more information is available.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.