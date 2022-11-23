Sheriff James Moore, deputies talk turkey with local drivers
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A law enforcement checkpoint in Kemper County took a unique and welcome turn for drivers the day before Thanksgiving.
The Kemper County Sheriff’s Department surprised drivers with a free turkey at a ‘turkey checkpoint’.
Sheriff James Moore said he was happy to make people’s Thanksgiving a little better and send them on their way with a smile.
