Sheriff James Moore, deputies talk turkey with local drivers

By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A law enforcement checkpoint in Kemper County took a unique and welcome turn for drivers the day before Thanksgiving.

Sheriff James Moore said he was happy to make people’s Thanksgiving a little better and send them on their way with a smile.

