Thanksgiving looks warm, but rain is also in the forecast

Carry an umbrella for PM plans
(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:14 PM CST
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

On Thanksgiving Day, our next rain maker will decide to move in. It’ll be affiliated with an upper disturbance and a surface area of low pressure. The overall forecast trend for the holiday shows most of the rain holding off until late afternoon or early evening. It looks like showers could move in after 5PM, with rain taking over our area by 10PM... then lasting into Black Friday. There are some model differences on how rainy Black Friday will be. Some models keep Friday as a soaker, while others move the heavier rain out before noon. So, stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates. However, make sure to have an umbrella for your holiday and Black Friday plans. Rainfall estimates of 1-3″ are expected between Thursday and Friday night.

Thankfully, temps will be very tolerable through the weekend. Wednesday will bring dry conditions with highs near 70 degrees. Thursday’s highs will be similar, but it could cool off a bit Friday pending on when the rain moves out (still highs will at least be in the low-mid 60s). Mid-upper 60s follow us into the weekend, and 70s return for early next week.

Tracking the Tropics

All is quiet for now, but Hurricane season officially ends on November 30th.

