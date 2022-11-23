Three arrests made in fatal Nov. 17 shooting in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department announced Wednesday it has made three arrests in the Nov. 17 shooting near Old Marion Road Apartments. A juvenile was killed and another injured.

MPD said the arrests of William Lemon, Joshua Randle, and Keitric Randle, Jr., happened Nov. 22.

Lemon and Joshua Randle are charged with murder. Their bonds were set at $1 million. Keitric Randle, Jr., is charged with conspiracy to commit murder. His bond was denied due to already being out on bond for another charge. MPD said it did not have photos of the suspects immediately available.

