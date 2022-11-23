Total Pain Care team of the week: Patrician Academy Football

BUTLER, Ala. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Patrician Academy Saints football team.

The Saints beat Clarke Prep 60-0 to be crowned AISA AA State Champions. A shutout victory for the Saints that completes their perfect season at 13-0. This was the Saints first time finishing undefeated since 2009 and their first Championship since 2017.

Congratulations to Patrician Academy football for being named our Total Pain Care team of the week.

