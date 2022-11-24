After mass layoffs, furniture employee arrested for company thefts

After mass layoffs, furniture employee arrested for company thefts
After mass layoffs, furniture employee arrested for company thefts(WTVA)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WREN, Miss. (WTVA) - A former United Furniture worker is accused of stealing furniture and a company truck.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, deputies arrested Audrey Garth, 37, of Wren, Tuesday evening, Nov. 22. He’s charged with grand larceny.

Garth worked at United Furniture as a truck driver, according to the sheriff’s department. The company laid off all its employees Monday evening.

Deputies made the arrest on McCallister Road, which is not far from the United Furniture facility on Highway 278.

That’s where deputies found the truck and Garth who was driving the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s department.

Deputies found furniture in a nearby parking lot, also. The company reclaimed the furniture and truck.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD said the arrests of William Lemon, Joshua Randle, and Keitric Randle, Jr., happened Nov....
Three arrests made in fatal Nov. 17 shooting in Meridian
Police said Curtis Alexander Ferguson, 48, of Meridian, caused a wreck on 20th Street Extension...
Meridian man charged with DUI manslaughter
Furniture industry terminates hundreds of Mississippi employees days before Thanksgiving
Furniture company terminates hundreds of Mississippi employees days before Thanksgiving
Lt. governor addresses Alabama’s interstate issues
The Meridian Police Department announced it has made an arrest in the murder of Kayla Williams...
Arrest made in 2021 Meridian murder case

Latest News

Love’s Kitchen
Love’s Kitchen open on Thanksgiving
MBI investigating after Mississippi State Trooper has shots fired into vehicle
Flowers and balloons have been placed near the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart,...
Witness: Walmart shooter seemed to target certain people
We have so much to be thankful for on this Thanksgiving Day and no one is more keenly aware of...
Alex Dreuke more than thankful on this Thanksgiving Day