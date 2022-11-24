City of Quitman issues boil water notice

QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Quitman issued a boil water notice for customers of the City of Quitman Municipal Water System Wednesday night.

The Boil Water Notice applies to those living in the following areas and is effective immediately:

- Customers living along Hwy. 513

- Customers living at Clarke County Villas

- Customers living at Quail Run Apartments

- Customers living on Northwood Drive

- Customers living east of the Archusa Creek Water Park Bridge

The City also said if the notice applies to you, please use bottles or boiled water for drinking, and when preparing, and cooking food.

