FIRST ALERT: Flooding is possible Thanksgiving night

Thanksgiving day will bring mild temps with highs around 70 degrees, but rain is expected by early evening...so your morning plans will be dry. However, after 6PM, showers will start rolling in from the west, and a steady moderate - heavy rain is likely by 10PM. The rain will dominate through the night, and it won't start tapering off until around 6AM Friday morning. From there, light scattered showers are possible through mid-morning...then only pockets of drizzle will remain possible after that. Rainfall estimates will generally range from 1-3″, but some areas could get up to 4." Flooding is a big concern because of this, so it's important that you have multiple ways of getting weather alerts.

Once that system moves out, it’ll be cooler for Black Friday with highs in the low 60s. However, the afternoon brings dry weather if you plan to shop during the 2nd half of the day. Saturday, however, another system moves in. This system could bring us another easy .5″ to 1″ of rain, so we’ll have to monitor the flood threat. Regardless, plan for a likely chance of rain by Saturday afternoon.

Behind this system, it dries out for Sunday...leading to a nice end to the holiday weekend. Next week remain mild with 70s returning, but a stronger storm system could move in by Midweek. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates. Have a Happy Thanksgiving!

