FIRST ALERT: Possible Flash Flooding Tonight

By Chase Franks
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Today has been nice so far with above-average temperatures and plenty of clouds but we have rain on the way. Tonight, we will have a heavy line of storms move into our area after 6 PM and we will see a potential threat for flash flooding. This storm will bring steady heavy rain into the overnight hours and while you are sleeping tonight, we will see constant rain. As you wake up tomorrow morning, we could have some stray showers lingering throughout our day but most of the storms will move out.

Rainfall estimates will range from 1-3 inches, but some areas could see more in localized events. It’s important you have ways of getting updated and if you haven’t already, download the free WTOK Weather App so that you can stay a step ahead of the weather.

Once that system moves out, it’ll be cooler for Black Friday with highs in the low 60s. However, the afternoon brings dry weather if you plan to shop during the 2nd half of the day. Saturday, however, another system moves in. This system could bring us another easy .5″ to 1″ of rain, so we’ll have to monitor the flood threat. Regardless, plan for a likely chance of rain by Saturday afternoon. By Sunday we will dry out for the start of your next week.

