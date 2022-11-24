Former JSU star linebacker becomes record-holder for Detroit Lions

2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One former Jackson State star outside linebacker will be extra grateful this Thanksgiving.

After being elevated to the Detroit Lions’ active roster from the practice squad Wednesday, James “The Problem” Houston IV made an immediate impact for the Lions on his NFL debut against the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving Day.

Houston recorded two sacks against the Bills, making him the only player in Lions’ history to record a multi-sack game in their first career NFL game.

The former JSU Tiger was drafted by Detroit in the sixth round (217th overall pick) of the 2022 NFL Draft.

During his career at Jackson State, Houston recorded 16.5 sacks, 70 total tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, and 2 defensive touchdowns along with winning the 2021 SWAC Championship last season.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD said the arrests of William Lemon, Joshua Randle, and Keitric Randle, Jr., happened Nov....
Three arrests made in fatal Nov. 17 shooting in Meridian
Police said Curtis Alexander Ferguson, 48, of Meridian, caused a wreck on 20th Street Extension...
Meridian man charged with DUI manslaughter
Furniture industry terminates hundreds of Mississippi employees days before Thanksgiving
Furniture company terminates hundreds of Mississippi employees days before Thanksgiving
Lt. governor addresses Alabama’s interstate issues
The Meridian Police Department announced it has made an arrest in the murder of Kayla Williams...
Arrest made in 2021 Meridian murder case

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Fans begin to trickle into Tuscaloosa for Iron Bowl
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
JSU linebacker named finalist for Buck Buchanan Award
Deion Sanders discusses preparations for SWAC championship game
Mayor Jimmie Smith discussed two bond issues in the city’s work session to improve roads,...
Multi-million dollar bond issues proposed for roads and parks in Meridian