Jones County deputy wounded; suspect in custody

A jones County deputy was taken to the hospital after being shot and wounded Wednesday evening.
A jones County deputy was taken to the hospital after being shot and wounded Wednesday evening.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect in the Wednesday shooting of a Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputy is in custody and on the way to the hospital to be treated for at least one gunshot wound.

Other Jones County deputies on the scene of the shooting confirmed to WDAM 7 that a suspect had been detained.

Around 6 p.m. Wednesday, a deputy responding to a call was shot at least once, reportedly suffering a wound to the leg.

He was taken to South Central Regional Medical Center and was headed into surgery just before 8 p.m.

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin, JCSD deputies and additional law enforcement agencies are on-scene along with EMSERV and Fire-Rescue units.

The MIssissippi Bureau of Investigation was on scene and incharge of the investigation.

This report will be updated as more details are available.

