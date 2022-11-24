Love’s Kitchen open on Thanksgiving

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Love’s Kitchen provides food items to some of the less fortunate in our area year round five days a week. Thanksgiving is no different at the non-profit in Meridian but it does take on a special meaning.

Dave Owen has been volunteering on this holiday for several years at Love’s Kitchen and he does so to honor his late mother.

“It’s something my mom did, whether she had or didn’t have,” said Owen. “She always tried to do a little something to help. I don’t do anything in her category but it’s just one day I like to come. Miss Fannie does such a lot and a little bit goes a long way and to do it at the Linda and Marty Davidson Building. They are good people that you want to be just a little bit alike.”

“We wanted to make sure that everybody had something to be thankful for,” said Fannie Johnson, Executive Director of Love’s Kitchen. “This community came together and made sure we had plenty of food. We’re serving nice, big plates and everybody is getting plates. As you can see they can’t even finish their plates. This community always come through every day but especially on Thanksgiving.”

Love’s Kitchen is located at 801 18th Avenue in Meridian.

