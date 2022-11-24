MBI investigating after Mississippi State Trooper has shots fired into vehicle

(WILX)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a Mississippi State Trooper had their vehicle shot into.

According to MBI, the Trooper was on patrol near Newport Road in Holmes County around 6:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day when the incident occurred.

The trooper did not receive any injuries.

“MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence,” a press release stated.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD said the arrests of William Lemon, Joshua Randle, and Keitric Randle, Jr., happened Nov....
Three arrests made in fatal Nov. 17 shooting in Meridian
Police said Curtis Alexander Ferguson, 48, of Meridian, caused a wreck on 20th Street Extension...
Meridian man charged with DUI manslaughter
Furniture industry terminates hundreds of Mississippi employees days before Thanksgiving
Furniture company terminates hundreds of Mississippi employees days before Thanksgiving
The Meridian Police Department announced it has made an arrest in the murder of Kayla Williams...
Arrest made in 2021 Meridian murder case
Lt. governor addresses Alabama’s interstate issues

Latest News

Love’s Kitchen
Love’s Kitchen open on Thanksgiving
Flowers and balloons have been placed near the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart,...
Witness: Walmart shooter seemed to target certain people
Jones County Deputy Joey Davis has been released from the hospital and is back home with his...
Jones Co. deputy shot in line of duty is home for Thanksgiving dinner
A man inspects a float of Tom Turkey that is lined up for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on...
Thanksgiving Debate: Is it dressing or stuffing?