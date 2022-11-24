Portion of Sela Ward Parkway is back open

The Sela Ward Parkway closure from A Street to C Street is back open
The Sela Ward Parkway closure from A Street to C Street is back open(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Sela Ward Parkway Closure from A Street to C Street has been shut down for nearly a month. Now, News 11 is giving you some goods as the road is back open for the holiday.

That partial Sela Ward Parkway closure from A Street to C Street is back open before Thanksgiving.

For the past few weeks, crews have been working to replace the sewer lines along B Street, which crosses Sela Ward Parkway. The crew ran into unforeseen problems with construction such as utility conflict.

