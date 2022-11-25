Graham Marsh Nature Preserve Farm grand opening set Friday

LISMAN, Ala. (WTOK) - A nature preserve farm will be opened to the public Friday for people to use for walks, hiking, and educational purposes.

The farm is located in Marshtown in Lisman, Alabama. The Graham Marsh Nature Preserve is the first of its kind and only the second nature preserve in the southeastern United States owned and operated by a family.

The family will celebrate the grand opening with a ribbon cutting Friday at 10 o’clock that morning.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.