More rain on the way for Saturday

We will remain dry for the rest of the day and into the evening, but another system will be...
By Chase Franks
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We have finally made it to the end of the week, and we ended Thanksgiving with some showers that stuck around for most of last night. We will remain dry for the rest of the day and into the evening, but another system will be rolling into our area tomorrow.

Temperatures will stay mild and in the mid to upper 60s across most of our area.

Saturday, we wake up to scattered showers most of us staying dry and clear of the rain through lunchtime. After 2 pm on Saturday, everyone can expect some heavier downpours of rain. Umbrellas and rain gear will be a must for your Saturday. We could see anywhere from 1-2″ of rain so localized flooding could be an issue. Scattered showers will remain over the area for the rest of Saturday evening with a few lingering showers into early Sunday morning.

