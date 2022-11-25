Natchez woman in critical condition after shot in head, daughter arrested

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - Natchez Police have arrested a woman who they say shot her mother in the head Friday morning.

Shalece Thomas, 36, is behind bars for aggravated assault charges, according to police. Investigators say Thomas also has a felony warrant for her arrest in Texas for second-degree murder.

Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said the incident happened around 2 a.m. on Abbot Street.

That’s when the chief said the daughter came home and got into an argument with her mother that escalated.

Thomas fired a single shot at her mother that hit her in the head, police say.

The mother, whose name has not been released, was airlifted to the hospital.

“Charges could be updated later, but right now her mother is still in critical condition and this remains under investigation,” Chief Joseph Daughtry said.

