Todd Tilghman headlines Holiday concert at Temple Theater

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Music lovers are in for a real treat Saturday night as the Temple Theater will play host to a big concert.

Meridian’s Todd Tilghman is bringing his holiday show to the Queen City along with some special guests.

Todd will perform the new Christmas production, “It’s a Family Christmas Party” tomorrow night at the Temple. Tilghman of course gained national notoriety back in 2020 by winning the America’s Got Talent competition “The Voice”.

He’ll be joined by fellow Mississippi artists Chapel Hart and Peyton Aldridge for a great night of entertainment.

" I realized we’re going to be in the Temple Theater,” said Tilghman. “It’s going to meant to be like a family living room setting you know with everyone enjoying one another even though I’ll have more instrumentation than last year’s Christmas show. The setting I want to be intimate and sweet you know and I think we’ll pull it off.”

Chapel Hart, an award winning trio from Poplarville, Mississippi rose to national stardom earlier this year by placing in the top five in the America’s Got Talent competition. Peyton Aldridge was a contestant this year on The Voice. Tickets will be available at the Temple Box Office from 10:00 Saturday until show time at 7:00 p.m.

