Volunteers prepare over 1,500 meals through Salvation Army on Thanksgiving

By Christopher Fields
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Salvation Army was packed with smiles and love from volunteers who prepared Thanksgiving meals Thursday.

Volunteers from all over the metro area came to the Beasley Road location to dedicate their time to feeding the elderly and homeless.

“Everybody is here, Jackson state is here, Clinton baseball is here, my women’s auxiliary is here, my advisory board, people that have been doing this for years are back here today on Thanksgiving Day giving their time because they love their neighbor, they want to serve their neighbor here on Thanksgiving Day,” said Major Bill Shafer.

More than 1,500 hot meals were packed and sent to apartment complexes, nursing homes, and anyone in need on this holiday in the capital city.

Those who volunteered say they are happy to help contribute to this worthy cause.

“It makes us feel like that we are doing what God wants us to do, which is to love one another and to give from our hearts so, we are giving from hearts this morning,” said Nashandra James, a volunteer.

James said it is important for volunteers to show love and kindness to the less fortunate in their community.

“There is so many people that don’t have family members, there are so many people that we’ve lost with the pandemic within the last two or three years. So it’s hard times for a lot of people so it’s a wonderful time for us to get back together with people…we all in there making meals and just to be thankful for what we have is a great experience”,” she said.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead after car crash in Meridian
2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Former JSU star linebacker becomes record-holder for Detroit Lions
A popular home goods store is now officially closing its doors in Meridian.
Tuesday Morning closing its doors in Meridian
Furniture industry terminates hundreds of Mississippi employees days before Thanksgiving
Furniture company terminates hundreds of Mississippi employees days before Thanksgiving
Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 21, 2022

Latest News

Gena Johnson was last seen at the Dollar General in McHenry around 5 p.m. wearing black pants...
Authorities searching for missing Stone Co. woman
20,000-acred Graham Marsh Nature Preserve now open to public
Pocket Museum receives honor award from American Planning Association
Pocket Museum receives American Planning Association honors
City of Vicksburg launches housing revitalization initiative
Source: WBRC video
Doctors share when to go to the emergency room when sick with Flu or RSV