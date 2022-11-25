Weekend plans calls for rain gear

Showers clearing early Sunday
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY! We have made it to the end of our Thanksgiving break week. It ended a little soggy for us, but rain showers will clear out today around noon. High temperatures are in the upper 60s with overnight lows in the lower 50s. Overcast skies remain over the area all day, with a small chance of stray showers returning later tonight ahead of Saturday’s rainfall.

Saturday we wake up to scattered showers most of us staying dry and clear of the rain through lunchtime. By 2 pm on Saturday everyone can expect some heavier downpours of rain. Umbrellas and rain gear will be need all day Saturday. Watch for localized flooding between 2 pm - 6pm. Scattered showers will remain over the area for the rest of Saturday evening with a few lingering showers into early Sunday morning. It will be plenty of sunshine to enjoy Sunday. Stay safe and have a great weekend.

