Golf tournament raises funds to treat Biloxi High coach for Lou Gehrig’s disease

Joey St. Amant
Joey St. Amant(Bill Snyder)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 8:40 PM CST
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - An annual day-after-Thanksgiving golf event sees birdies and pars raise money for good causes.

This year, the 32nd annual Biloxi Thanksgiving Charity Golf Classic raised $20,000 to help a local coach continue his fight against amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, otherwise known as Lou Gehrig’s disease or ALS.

Biloxi assistant football coach and teacher Joey St. Amant has been battling the condition, and this donation will go toward treatment. Each year, the Gulf tournament proceeds help individuals and charities in and around the city.

