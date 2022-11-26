Meridian Police: Man wanted for questioning in armed robbery and stabbing

By Ethan Bird
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is looking for the man pictured and is asking for the public’s help in finding him so he can be questioned about an armed robbery and stabbing at Tobacco Com LLC in Meridian on Friday.

Sgt. Heather Luebbers told WTOK that the stabbing victim is in stable condition.

MPD is considering the man wanted for questioning as armed and dangerous, so if you see him do not approach him just call 911.

If you have any information that could help Meridian Police find the man in question you can call MPD at 601-485-1893 or Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

