Mingle and Jingle holiday shopping event brings local entrepreneurs together for Small Business Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It was a gloomy day outside, but that made for a great day for shopping and supporting your local businesses for Small Business Saturday.

Small Business Saturday is a day set aside to celebrate small businesses by buying local.

Liz Cane, the owner of Gg’s Boutique, hosted its sixth annual Mingle and Jingle, giving some local entrepreneurs a chance to sell their merchandise before Christmas.

“Just want to give all the small businesses an opportunity to come out and sell their goods. We got a lot of folks out today. We’ve got baked goods, we’ve got wreaths, doors hangers, and mail-box swags. We’ve got a lemon tree, we got handmade crochets things, jewelry, clothes, lots of things,” said Cane.

Beverly Bullock, the owner of Beverly’s Gem, is one business that traveled from Livingston, Alabama to take part in the Mingle and Jingle event and she believes its really important to shop local.

“Small businesses were the backbone of the community. All of these one owned businesses we are the backbone of the community. We are the ones that are going to get out there and support any kind of functions going on. Any kind of fundraisers we are there,” said Bullock.

If you missed the Mingle and Jingle on Saturday, it will be happening again next Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

