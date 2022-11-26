Pocket Museum receives American Planning Association honors

Pocket Museum receives honor award from American Planning Association
Pocket Museum receives honor award from American Planning Association(WDAM Staff)
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 11:25 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg was recently recognized at the 2022 Conference for Alabama- Mississippi Chapters of the American Planning Association for its Pocket Museum.

The museum received the “Great Public Space” award, in which the APA recognizes the public spaces that exemplify how the built environment can create culturally important spaces.

With the alleyway now serving as a hub for art events and gatherings downtown, Hattiesburg Convention Commission Executive Director Rick Taylor said the idea for the museum started prior to COVID.

“Before the pandemic, the city had to put new gas lines in, so it tore up the alley,” Taylor said. “I had been talking with Mayor (Toby) Barker about what we could do with the alley and things just sort of aligned.

“The repaving of the alley opened the opportunity to really make it beautiful. And then of course the pandemic hit, so our staff decided to create the pocket museum.”

According to the city, the Pocket Museum attracts around 3,000 visitors on a slow week and about 7,000 on a busy week.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead after car crash in Meridian
Furniture industry terminates hundreds of Mississippi employees days before Thanksgiving
Furniture company terminates hundreds of Mississippi employees days before Thanksgiving
Lt. governor addresses Alabama’s interstate issues
MBI investigating after Mississippi State Trooper has shots fired into vehicle
A popular home goods store is now officially closing its doors in Meridian.
Tuesday Morning closing its doors in Meridian

Latest News

20,000-acred Graham Marsh Nature Preserve now open to public
Source: WBRC video
Doctors share when to go to the emergency room when sick with Flu or RSV
This April 2, 2021, file photo shows freight train cars and containers at Norfolk Southern...
Potential rail strike could impact gas prices according to AAA
Marie "Tot" Fikes was just having fun when she played for the University of Alabama Bumble...
93-year-old woman is UA’s oldest living former quarterback