Sports fans across the Pine Belt cheer “Team USA” for the FIFA 2022 World Cup.

“I want to see the USA win, that’s it. Plain and simple.”
Pine Belt sports fans cheer on Team USA as they play against England in the FIFA 2022 World Cup.
Pine Belt sports fans cheer on Team USA as they play against England in the FIFA 2022 World Cup.(Tia McKenzie)
By Tia McKenzie
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 11:35 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The 2022 FIFA World Cup may take place in Qatar this year, but in the Pine Belt, fans are excited to see Team USA take to the soccer field.

“I just want people to know that it is soccer, not football,” said sports fan Justin Reynolds.

The big debate this year: soccer or football? No matter what you call it, it brings people together from far and wide.

Aaron Wicker is a regular at Keg and Barrel, located in downtown Hattiesburg and said he enjoys the food, festivities and just being able to “kick it” with the community.

“I’ve become really close with the staff and the owner of Keg and Barrel,” said Wicker. “He’s a stand-up dude, and all the management staff here, they’re great people. They always throw great events and show support for anything locally.

To to be able to contribute to that, it’s always a fun time.”

Like Wicker, Reynolds said supporting local businesses is always the goal.

Keg and Barrel was just one of the many locations where friends and families were able to “bring the noise.”

“It was awesome to watch USA and soccer is something we’re not really known for so it’s exciting and I’d like to see them succeed,” said Reynolds.

The match against England ended in a draw, 0-0, but Reynolds said he wants to see USA get “to the top” and bring home the gold from the FIFA 2022 World Cup Series.

“I want to see the USA win,” Reynolds said. “That’s it. Plain and simple.”

Team USA will play against Iran in a World Cup match on Tuesday.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead after car crash in Meridian
MPD is searching for this man to be questioned about an armed robbery, considered armed and...
Meridian Police: Man wanted for questioning in armed robbery and stabbing
2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Former JSU star linebacker becomes record-holder for Detroit Lions
A popular home goods store is now officially closing its doors in Meridian.
Tuesday Morning closing its doors in Meridian
The 20 thousand-acred Graham Marsh Nature Preserve finally opened its gates to the public...
20,000-acred Graham Marsh Nature Preserve now open to public

Latest News

Alabama wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (7) runs the ball against Auburn at Bryant-Denny Stadium...
Alabama earns statement win against Auburn in regular season finale
Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin talks with defensive back Jake Springer following the team's NCAA...
Lane Kiffin plans to stay at Ole Miss according to ESPN
Auburn cheerleader using platform to advocate for men's health
Auburn cheerleader using platform to advocate for men’s health after beating cancer
Mississippi State running back Jo'quavious Marks (7) gestures after scoring on a 1-yard...
Mississippi State beats No. 20 Ole Miss in the 119th Egg Bowl; first Egg Bowl win for Leach