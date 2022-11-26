Sports fans across the Pine Belt cheer “Team USA” for the FIFA 2022 World Cup.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The 2022 FIFA World Cup may take place in Qatar this year, but in the Pine Belt, fans are excited to see Team USA take to the soccer field.

“I just want people to know that it is soccer, not football,” said sports fan Justin Reynolds.

The big debate this year: soccer or football? No matter what you call it, it brings people together from far and wide.

Aaron Wicker is a regular at Keg and Barrel, located in downtown Hattiesburg and said he enjoys the food, festivities and just being able to “kick it” with the community.

“I’ve become really close with the staff and the owner of Keg and Barrel,” said Wicker. “He’s a stand-up dude, and all the management staff here, they’re great people. They always throw great events and show support for anything locally.

To to be able to contribute to that, it’s always a fun time.”

Like Wicker, Reynolds said supporting local businesses is always the goal.

Keg and Barrel was just one of the many locations where friends and families were able to “bring the noise.”

“It was awesome to watch USA and soccer is something we’re not really known for so it’s exciting and I’d like to see them succeed,” said Reynolds.

The match against England ended in a draw, 0-0, but Reynolds said he wants to see USA get “to the top” and bring home the gold from the FIFA 2022 World Cup Series.

“I want to see the USA win,” Reynolds said. “That’s it. Plain and simple.”

Team USA will play against Iran in a World Cup match on Tuesday.

