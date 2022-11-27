FIRST ALERT: Tracking the Severe Threat for Tuesday

Enjoy the rest of your weekend as it will be lovely and make sure you have ways of staying updated ahead of Tuesday.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We have had a couple of days of what has felt like constant rain so having a nice and clear day today has been fantastic. If you have any evening plans, you might want to move them outdoors because it will continue to wonder as lows will drop into the mid-40s. Tomorrow will be another copy-and-paste sort of day as we will see highs up into the mid and upper 60s as sunshine will prevail.

We are watching a frontal boundary roll in on Tuesday into Wednesday and with that, we could see some severe storms. As of now most of us are at a level one risk where we could see isolated severe storms with damaging wind gusts and a tornado can’t be ruled out. The threat is even stronger to our west so we will be watching this closely as we get closer to Tuesday.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend as it will be lovely and make sure you have ways of staying updated ahead of Tuesday.

