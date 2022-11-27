Rain chances decrease into the second half of the weekend

By Chase Franks
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The showers are heading on out of our area tonight and we will be smooth sailing for the second half of your weekend. Temperatures will cool off into the upper 40s overnight as the storms move out of our area, but sunshine will dominate our day tomorrow and we will see a beautiful day with temperatures in the mid-60s.

Monday will remain dry, but we are also watching another storm system moving on Tuesday and Wednesday. This system is a little way out but we are already at a marginal and slight risk in our area with western Mississippi at an enhanced risk so we will be watching this system closely. Make sure you have ways of staying updated in the coming days as we get closer to this event enjoy the rest of your weekend.

