2022 MHSAA State Football Championships to air on MyTOK2
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State High School Football Championships will be aired on MyTOK2 (11.2) this week.
Here’s the schedule for Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2-3:
|Date
|Time
|Class
|Visitor
|Home
|Dec. 2
|11 a.m.
|3A
|Raleigh
|Noxubee County
|Dec. 2
|3 p.m.
|1A
|Bay Springs
|McEvans
|Dec. 2
|7 p.m.
|5A
|Picayune
|West Point
|Dec. 3
|11 a.m.
|4A
|Mendenhall
|Louisville
|Dec. 3
|3 p.m.
|2A
|Scott Central
|Charleston
|Dec. 3
|7 p.m.
|6A
|Brandon
|Starkville
The games are made possible by our sponsor, Village Jewelry and Sports of Butler, Ala.
