2022 MHSAA State Football Championships to air on MyTOK2

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State High School Football Championships will be aired on MyTOK2 (11.2) this week.

Here’s the schedule for Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2-3:

Date Time Class Visitor Home Dec. 2 11 a.m. 3A Raleigh Noxubee County Dec. 2 3 p.m. 1A Bay Springs McEvans Dec. 2 7 p.m. 5A Picayune West Point Dec. 3 11 a.m. 4A Mendenhall Louisville Dec. 3 3 p.m. 2A Scott Central Charleston Dec. 3 7 p.m. 6A Brandon Starkville

The games are made possible by our sponsor, Village Jewelry and Sports of Butler, Ala.

