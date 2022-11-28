2022 MHSAA State Football Championships to air on MyTOK2

The Mississippi State High School Football Championships will be aired on MyTOK2 (11.2) this...
The Mississippi State High School Football Championships will be aired on MyTOK2 (11.2) this week.(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State High School Football Championships will be aired on MyTOK2 (11.2) this week.

Here’s the schedule for Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2-3:

DateTimeClassVisitorHome
Dec. 211 a.m.3ARaleighNoxubee County
Dec. 23 p.m.1ABay SpringsMcEvans
Dec. 27 p.m.5APicayuneWest Point
Dec. 311 a.m. 4AMendenhallLouisville
Dec. 33 p.m.2AScott CentralCharleston
Dec. 37 p.m.6ABrandonStarkville

The games are made possible by our sponsor, Village Jewelry and Sports of Butler, Ala.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One vehicle crash in Clarke County claims the life of one juvenile, driver airlifted
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
Mississippi State running back Jo'quavious Marks (7) gestures after scoring on a 1-yard...
AP Top 25: Mississippi State knocks out Ole Miss after rivalry weekend
MPD is searching for this man to be questioned about an armed robbery, considered armed and...
Meridian Police: Man wanted for questioning in armed robbery and stabbing

Latest News

Auburn is hiring Liberty coach Hugh Freeze to take over the football program, more than five...
Auburn hires Liberty’s Hugh Freeze, who’s coming back to SEC
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders
Coach Prime not losing focus of SWAC Championship, despite job offer
Bully with Egg Bowl trophy (Photo source: Twitter/@HailState)
Egg Bowl trophy tour included stop at Riley Center
LSU head football coach Brian Kelly recapped his team’s loss to Texas A&M and looked ahead to...
Brian Kelly recaps LSU loss against Texas A&M; previews SEC championship