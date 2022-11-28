2022 State Christmas Tree delivered to Alabama Capitol

Crews install the Alabama State Christmas Tree on the Capitol on Nov. 28, 2022.
Crews install the Alabama State Christmas Tree on the Capitol on Nov. 28, 2022.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - ‘Tis the season, and the decorating is getting into full swing! That includes at the Alabama Capitol where the official State Christmas Tree was delivered Monday afternoon.

Gov. Kay Ivey’s office says the tree, a 35-foot Eastern Red Cedar from Fitzpatrick, Alabama, will be displayed on the front steps of the Capitol overlooking historic Dexter Avenue.

While crews installed the tree on its stand Monday, the decorating process will continue throughout the week with an official lighting ceremony set for the evening of Friday, Dec. 2.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One vehicle crash in Clarke County claims the life of one juvenile, driver airlifted
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
Mississippi State running back Jo'quavious Marks (7) gestures after scoring on a 1-yard...
AP Top 25: Mississippi State knocks out Ole Miss after rivalry weekend
MPD is searching for this man to be questioned about an armed robbery, considered armed and...
Meridian Police: Man wanted for questioning in armed robbery and stabbing

Latest News

Meridian Regional Airport has enrollment this week for TSA PreCheck.
Enrollment this week for TSA PreCheck program at Meridian Regional Airport
Coming back to the Ark-La-Tex in November and December
Kansas City Southern’s Holiday Express makes its way back to the Queen City
Kansas City Southern’s Holiday Express makes its way back to the Queen City
Kansas City Southern’s Holiday Express makes its way back to the Queen City
Auburn is hiring Liberty coach Hugh Freeze to take over the football program, more than five...
Auburn hires Liberty’s Hugh Freeze, who’s coming back to SEC
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders
Coach Prime not losing focus of SWAC Championship, despite job offer