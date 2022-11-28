6 people killed in crashes during Thanksgiving travel period in Mississippi

Six people were killed in crashes over the course of the Mississippi Highway Patrol's...
Six people were killed in crashes over the course of the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Thanksgiving holiday travel enforcement period.(Arizona's Family)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - Six people were killed in crashes over the course of the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Thanksgiving holiday travel enforcement period, which spanned Wednesday, November 23 to Sunday, November 27.

Also during that period, MHP issued 9,179 citations, made 172 arrests for impaired driving, and investigated 212 crashes resulting in 43 injuries.

The fatal crashes occurred in Stone, Scott, Leake, Rankin, Clarke and Marshall counties.

Sgt. Jameka Moore of the Mississippi Highway Patrol confirmed to News 11 that a one-vehicle crash on I-59 North killed one juvenile Sunday and critically injured the driver.

The Leake County crash, which happened Nov. 24, claimed the life of Shaniqueva Bush, 24, of Kosciusko. The Rankin County crash would claim the life of a yet-to-be-identified white male Nov. 25.

