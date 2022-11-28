Auburn hires Liberty’s Hugh Freeze, who’s coming back to SEC

Auburn is hiring Liberty coach Hugh Freeze to take over the football program, more than five...
Auburn is hiring Liberty coach Hugh Freeze to take over the football program, more than five years after his resignation from SEC Western Division rival Mississippi amid both personal and NCAA scandals. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)(Michael Woods | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Auburn is hiring Liberty coach Hugh Freeze to take over the football program, more than five years after his resignation from SEC Western Division rival Mississippi amid both personal and NCAA scandals.

A person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Monday that Freeze has signed a memorandum of understanding with the school. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because final details of the contract were still being worked out and approved.

Sports Illustrated was first to report that Auburn was finalizing a deal with Freeze.

Freeze went 34-15 in four seasons at Liberty. He replaces Bryan Harsin, who was fired on Oct. 31 after going 9-12 in less than two seasons at a proud program that has fallen on hard times.

Freeze took over at Liberty in December 2018 and the Flames became the second program to win a bowl game during each of its first three seasons in FBS.

His 2020 team finished 10-1 and ranked No. 17. Liberty (8-4) was upset by New Mexico State 49-14 on Saturday in its regular-season finale, losing three straight after knocking off Arkansas.

Freeze is 68-44 in 11 seasons as a head coach.

___

AP Sports Writer John Zenor in Auburn, Alabama, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One vehicle crash in Clarke County claims the life of one juvenile, driver airlifted
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
Mississippi State running back Jo'quavious Marks (7) gestures after scoring on a 1-yard...
AP Top 25: Mississippi State knocks out Ole Miss after rivalry weekend
MPD is searching for this man to be questioned about an armed robbery, considered armed and...
Meridian Police: Man wanted for questioning in armed robbery and stabbing

Latest News

Bully with Egg Bowl trophy (Photo source: Twitter/@HailState)
Egg Bowl trophy tour included stop at Riley Center
LSU head football coach Brian Kelly recapped his team’s loss to Texas A&M and looked ahead to...
Brian Kelly recaps LSU loss against Texas A&M; previews SEC championship
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes against New Orleans Saints...
49ers top Saints 13-0, first to blank New Orleans since 2001
North Carolina guard R.J. Davis (4) fouls Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly during the first half...
No. 18 Alabama beats No. 1 North Carolina 103-101 in 4 OTs