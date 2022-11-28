Clarke Co. rail crossing on Hwy. 18 to temporarily close

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Work scheduled by Norfolk Southern and the Mississippi Department of Transportation will temporarily close a rail crossing on Highway 19 in Clarke County.

The closure will be from 6 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.

The crossing will be closed in both directions between U.S. 11 and West Chestnut Street so repairs can be made.

Drivers need to find an alternate route.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.