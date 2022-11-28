Egg Bowl trophy on display at Riley Center

Bully with Egg Bowl trophy (Photo source: Twitter/@HailState)
Bully with Egg Bowl trophy (Photo source: Twitter/@HailState)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK/MSU) - The Mississippi State Bulldogs’ defense held Ole Miss’s offense to its lowest rushing yardage this season, 78, and to only 4 of 17 on third down conversions to help return the Egg Bowl trophy to the Mississippi State campus over the Thanksgiving holiday. It’s Coach Mike Leach’s first Egg Bowl win with a final score of 24-22 over the Rebels. Leach praised the Bulldogs’ defense for “an incredible effort.”

The prized Egg Bowl trophy is on display Monday, Nov. 28, from 12 noon to 2 p.m. at the MSU Riley Center in downtown Meridian.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One vehicle crash in Clarke County claims the life of one juvenile, driver airlifted
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
Mississippi State running back Jo'quavious Marks (7) gestures after scoring on a 1-yard...
AP Top 25: Mississippi State knocks out Ole Miss after rivalry weekend
MPD is searching for this man to be questioned about an armed robbery, considered armed and...
Meridian Police: Man wanted for questioning in armed robbery and stabbing

Latest News

Know your tornado safe place
First Alert: Severe storms move in Tuesday
In newly filed court documents, attorneys for Kenneth Smith say despite a stay Smith was...
Attorneys for AL death row inmate claim he wasn’t told about stay of execution while strapped to gurney
Frontline Responder: Lt. Roy Fisher of the Salvation Army
Merrehope hosts Advent Wreath Making event