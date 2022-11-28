Egg Bowl trophy on display at Riley Center

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK/MSU) - The Mississippi State Bulldogs’ defense held Ole Miss’s offense to its lowest rushing yardage this season, 78, and to only 4 of 17 on third down conversions to help return the Egg Bowl trophy to the Mississippi State campus over the Thanksgiving holiday. It’s Coach Mike Leach’s first Egg Bowl win with a final score of 24-22 over the Rebels. Leach praised the Bulldogs’ defense for “an incredible effort.”

The prized Egg Bowl trophy is on display Monday, Nov. 28, from 12 noon to 2 p.m. at the MSU Riley Center in downtown Meridian.

