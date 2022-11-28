Enrollment this week for TSA PreCheck program at Meridian Regional Airport

Meridian Regional Airport has enrollment this week for TSA PreCheck.
Meridian Regional Airport has enrollment this week for TSA PreCheck.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s the holiday season, so many people travel by air to visit loved ones. It also can mean a long process through TSA.

Meridian Regional Airport has enrollment set for this week for TSA PreCheck that could save passengers up to 30 minutes of wait time. It’s scheduled for Nov. 29 through Dec. 2. PreCheck clearance means there’s no need to remove shoes, 3-1-1 liquids, laptops, light outerwear or belts. The program costs $78 and the benefits will last five years.

“You can keep everything on and just go right through. You also don’t have to take a lot out of your bag; that makes the process a lot quicker for you. Use your travel credit card. Your credit card company will reimburse your $78. You can also use a debit or credit card that is not a travel card, but no cash or checks,” said Creative Marketing Manager Melissa Mathis.

The last day to apply to this program is Friday, Dec. 2. To start your online application or get more information, visit the Meridian Regional Airport website.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One vehicle crash in Clarke County claims the life of one juvenile, driver airlifted
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
Mississippi State running back Jo'quavious Marks (7) gestures after scoring on a 1-yard...
AP Top 25: Mississippi State knocks out Ole Miss after rivalry weekend
MPD is searching for this man to be questioned about an armed robbery, considered armed and...
Meridian Police: Man wanted for questioning in armed robbery and stabbing

Latest News

The Mississippi State High School Football Championships will be aired on MyTOK2 (11.2) this...
2022 MHSAA State Football Championships air on MyTOK2 Friday, Saturday
Coming back to the Ark-La-Tex in November and December
Kansas City Southern’s Holiday Express makes its way back to the Queen City
Kansas City Southern’s Holiday Express makes its way back to the Queen City
Kansas City Southern’s Holiday Express makes its way back to the Queen City
Strong storms are expected to hit parts of the South on Tuesday. (CNN)
Forecasters warn of tornado threat in parts of the South