Enrollment this week for TSA PreCheck program at Meridian Regional Airport

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s the holiday season, so many people travel by air to visit loved ones. It also can mean a long process through TSA.

Meridian Regional Airport has enrollment set for this week for TSA PreCheck that could save passengers up to 30 minutes of wait time. It’s scheduled for Nov. 29 through Dec. 2. PreCheck clearance means there’s no need to remove shoes, 3-1-1 liquids, laptops, light outerwear or belts. The program costs $78 and the benefits will last five years.

“You can keep everything on and just go right through. You also don’t have to take a lot out of your bag; that makes the process a lot quicker for you. Use your travel credit card. Your credit card company will reimburse your $78. You can also use a debit or credit card that is not a travel card, but no cash or checks,” said Creative Marketing Manager Melissa Mathis.

The last day to apply to this program is Friday, Dec. 2. To start your online application or get more information, visit the Meridian Regional Airport website.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.