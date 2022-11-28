First Alert: Severe storms move in Tuesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! Today there will be plenty of sunshine over the area. High temperatures are in the upper 60s with overnight lows in the upper 40s. It is best to get out and run any errands you may have ahead of the stormy Tuesday afternoon that is expected tomorrow.

The entire viewing area is under a severe risk zone ranging from a level 1 marginal risk to a level 3 enhanced risk out of 5. It is important for all of us to stay weather aware between 3 pm Tuesday afternoon until 4 am Wednesday morning. The main threats associated with tomorrow’s storms are damaging winds reaching up to or over 60 mph, quarter size hail, flash flooding, and the possibility for tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Rainfall totals can range from one inch to two inches for rain by Tuesday night. Go over your tornado safety plan with your family today. Download the free WTOK Weather app to stay up to date with Storm Team 11.

