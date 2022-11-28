First Alert: Severe storms move in Tuesday

By Avaionia Smith
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! Today there will be plenty of sunshine over the area. High temperatures are in the upper 60s with overnight lows in the upper 40s. It is best to get out and run any errands you may have ahead of the stormy Tuesday afternoon that is expected tomorrow.

The entire viewing area is under a severe risk zone ranging from a level 1 marginal risk to a level 3 enhanced risk out of 5. It is important for all of us to stay weather aware between 3 pm Tuesday afternoon until 4 am Wednesday morning. The main threats associated with tomorrow’s storms are damaging winds reaching up to or over 60 mph, quarter size hail, flash flooding, and the possibility for tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Rainfall totals can range from one inch to two inches for rain by Tuesday night. Go over your tornado safety plan with your family today. Download the free WTOK Weather app to stay up to date with Storm Team 11.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One vehicle crash in Clarke County claims the life of one juvenile, driver airlifted
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
Mississippi State running back Jo'quavious Marks (7) gestures after scoring on a 1-yard...
AP Top 25: Mississippi State knocks out Ole Miss after rivalry weekend
MPD is searching for this man to be questioned about an armed robbery, considered armed and...
Meridian Police: Man wanted for questioning in armed robbery and stabbing

Latest News

Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - November 28th, 2022
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - November 28th, 2022
Enjoy the rest of your weekend as it will be lovely and make sure you have ways of staying...
FIRST ALERT: Tracking the Severe Threat for Tuesday
The showers are heading on out of our area tonight and we will be smooth sailing for the second...
Rain chances decrease into the second half of the weekend
We will remain dry for the rest of the day and into the evening, but another system will be...
More rain on the way for Saturday