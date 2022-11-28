Frontline Responder: Lt. Roy Fisher of the Salvation Army

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - For our Frontline Responder this week, we are spotlighting Lieutenant Roy Fisher, the Commanding Officer at the Meridian Salvation Army.

Lieutenant Roy Fisher has been gearing up for the holidays and working on the Red Kettle Campaign and the Angel Tree Program.

“For me there is nothing better to get up in the morning and put on the uniform and to be able to go out in the community,” said Lt. Fisher.

Lieutenant Fisher has been working with the Salvation Army all his life so serving the community comes natural to him.

“On and off I’ve been with the Salvation Army for 57 years. I was born into it and so from two weeks old until 2000. From 1965 to 2000, I worked for the Salvation Army, attended the Salvation Army, was part of their camping programs, their youth programs. If the doors were open, we were there,” said Lt. Fisher.

The Salvation Army has been in the Meridian community for 120 years and they not only help support families financially but spiritually as well.

“For me this is everything because God has put that inside of me to want to do his work because this is not for me. This is not for my glory this is all for the glory of God and for his kingdom. So, for me to be able to spread the gospel is one of the most important things. I am not just about the financial part of the Salvation Army or our programs. I am more about the gospel, that’s what we were founded on,” said Lt. Fisher.

Lieutenant Fisher is always encouraging volunteerism especially during the holiday season to help with the Red Kettle Campaign and the Angel Tree program.

“The biggest qualification is to have a heart for people and want to talk to people because you are not only helping the Salvation Army, you’re helping the community. So, it’s important, the biggest to be able to have a big smile on your face and say hello,” said Lt. Fisher.

If you are interested in volunteering, you are urged to contact the Salvation Army.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.