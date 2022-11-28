Kansas City Southern’s Holiday Express makes its way back to the Queen City

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express pulled into union station this morning, offering a way to ring in the holiday season. The train station plans on seeing around seven thousand visitors, and it is free for everyone who stops by, but they will be taking donations for our local Salvation Army.

”We were like little kids in a candy show when we found out that they were coming because it is just a really great privilege to be a stop on their list. They can stop anywhere they can stop in newton, but they chose to stop in meridian because they see all of the movement that we’re doing and all of the progress,” said the President of the Meridian Rails Historical Society, Lucy Dormont.

The Holiday Express will be taking 20 stops across the country to see those cities, and for more information about the train and its history, you can visit their website by clicking here.

