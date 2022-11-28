Merrehope hosts Advent Wreath Making event

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Sunday was a perfect day to be outside decorating for the holiday season.

Merrehope hosted an Advent Wreath Making event Sunday afternoon inviting the public to come out and get festive for Christmas.

Alisia McMillan, one of the attendees, said this event was just the thing to get them in the Christmas spirit.

“I wanted to come out to spend the day with my friend and enjoy creating the wreath. I love to do floral design or learn about floral design. I though this would be a neat project to use in my home for Christmas,” said McMillian.

Merrehope will be hosting Christmas-themed events throughout the month of December.

The next event will be Mimosas and Merrehope happening Saturday, December 10 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The event will include live entertainment and brunch. Tickets are $50.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.