Moss Point man sentenced for faking death to avoid sexual assault case

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A federal judge on Monday sentenced a Mississippi man to 21 months in prison for faking his own death, but it will not affect his overall punishment.

Chief U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Beaverstock ruled that the federal sentence will run at the same time as Jacob Blair Scott’s 85-year prison sentence in Mississippi for sexual battery charges. That was that case that Scott was seeking to avoid when he rowed a dinghy into the Gulf of Mexico off of the coast of Orange Beach in July 2018 and left a gun and a suicide note.

The judge ordered Scott to pay $17,165 to compensate the Coast Guard for the cost of searching for him.

The Moss Point military veteran was scheduled to appear in Mississippi’s Jackson County for a contempt-of-court hearing related to a 2017 indictment on charges of sexual battery, touching a child for lustful purposes and child exploitation. He had been set to plead guilty to the charges, which involved a 14-year-old girl whom he had impregnated.

Scott ultimately went on trial for those offenses over the summer, nearly four years after he vanished. A jury found him guilty on 14 criminal counts, and a judge sentenced him to 85 years in prison without possibility of parole.

According to Scott’s plea agreement in the federal case, he left several suicide notes in Mississippi, including one that told family members not to change their phone numbers for a year. He also withdrew $45,000 from his bank account before he disappeared, according to the plea document.

The U.S. Marshals Service apprehended Scott on Jan. 30 of last year in Antlers, Oklahoma, where the defendant was using the name Lucas Marty Walding.

