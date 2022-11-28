State calls off plans to hire operator for Jackson water system, official says

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The state has called off plans to hire a firm to manage Jackson’s water system, an official with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) confirmed on Monday.

“While the selection process was started, it’s null and [was] never executed because the city of Jackson made their selections and hired their own contractor,” said MEMA Chief Communications Officer Malary White.

White was referring to the city’s decision earlier this month to enter into an emergency staffing contract with WaterTalent LLC.

The city council approved hiring the California-based firm on November 10, to provide four temporary Class A water operators to help run the city’s treatment plants when the state’s emergency declaration governing them ran out.

Gov. Tate Reeves signed an emergency declaration on August 30 temporarily taking control of Jackson’s water system after equipment failures at the O.B. Curtis Treatment Plant left tens of thousands of people without water.

The governor extended the emergency until November 22 but would not extend it further despite requests from Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba.

MEMA issued a request for qualifications in October seeking a vendor to operate and maintain Jackson’s water treatment plants, well water system and elevated storage tanks, in part, to help staff the facilities in the year following the emergency.

White said just one contractor responded to the RFQ, and negotiations with that company ended when the city hired WaterTalent.

It was unclear whether the state’s RFQ could move forward anyway, with Lumumba saying the city would not participate in the process, nor would it recognize the firm the state eventually would choose.

Under the state’s RFQ, a member from the city’s Department of Public Works would serve on a three-member team that would evaluate and score the technical proposals submitted by firms. That score, along with the score received during the financial review, would determine which company received the contract.

The city issued its own request for proposals on October 18. So far, Jackson officials have not chosen a firm, and it was not known how many companies responded to the city’s request.

Jackson city officials were not immediately available for comment.

