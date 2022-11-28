Victim seeks sex abuse case dismissal against former Alabama lawmaker

Former Alabama state Rep. Perry Hooper Jr. was charged with first-degree sex abuse on Aug. 23, 2022.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The victim in a sexual abuse case against former Alabama lawmaker and political activist Perry Hooper Jr. has asked to dismiss the charges against him.

According to a statement released by her attorney, Elizabeth Daly has asked that the charge against Hooper be dismissed, adding that the matters relating to the case were resolved.

“I have asked that any charges against Perry Hooper be dismissed. The matters relating to Mr. Hooper and me have been resolved,” the statement read.

Hooper was arrested in August after court filings stated he grabbed the victim by the breasts and waist, then kissed her neck before she could break free. The incident is said to have happened as he was leaving a business on Commerce Street on Aug. 16.

The victim’s request for dismissal comes a week after a grand jury returned with an indictment against Hooper.

While WSFA did not publicly release the name of the victim, other media outlets cited Daly’s name from court records. Daly, who publicly identified herself Monday, said she would like to avoid going through with a trial.

“Going through the turmoil of a trial would provide no more justice than getting a sincere public apology from Mr. Hooper. I so respect and appreciate law enforcement and the job they have to perform. Nevertheless, I request these charges be dismissed,” the statement read.

No court documents showing the request to have the charges dropped were available at the time the statement was released. Prosecutors have not released any public statements on the matter, either.

Hooper is a former Republican state representative who served in the legislature from 1984 until 2003. He was a member of the Alabama Republican State Executive Committee at the time of his arrest and previously co-chaired the state’s Donald Trump 2016 presidential campaign.

