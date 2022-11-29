Architect shared update on $34 million bond issue

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian School Board discussed plans for a $34 million bond issue at its regular meeting.

New security features for schools were highlighted, as well as a joint baseball and softball complex. The construction phase will begin between March and April of 2023.

The architect working on the project told News 11 that Northwest Middle, West Hills Elementary and Magnolia Middle School will have safe entries for students and visitors to enter the buildings.

“Security is just a major issue today. So, we created secure entry points for all three of these campuses. The elementary will have secure entries, just not as elaborate as these secondary schools. Any visitor that comes at the start of the school has to come through these secure entries and is allowed to enter the building in a safe/planned manner. There is a whole new entry to the high school that is connecting the entry building to the 9th-grade building. It will change the perception of the high school.”

The construction is expected to be completely finished in December 2024.

