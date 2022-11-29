Architect shared update on $34 million bond issue

The Meridian School Board discussed plans for a $34 million bond issue at its regular meeting...
The Meridian School Board discussed plans for a $34 million bond issue at its regular meeting Monday evening.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian School Board discussed plans for a $34 million bond issue at its regular meeting.

New security features for schools were highlighted, as well as a joint baseball and softball complex. The construction phase will begin between March and April of 2023.

The architect working on the project told News 11 that Northwest Middle, West Hills Elementary and Magnolia Middle School will have safe entries for students and visitors to enter the buildings.

The construction is expected to be completely finished in December 2024.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people were killed in crashes over the course of the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s...
6 fatalities in Mississippi include Tenn. youth who died in Clarke County
Meridian High School head football coach, John Douglass, announced to the MHS football team...
Douglass not returning as head football coach at Meridian High
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
One vehicle crash in Clarke County claims the life of one juvenile, driver airlifted
Carnell ‘Cadillac’ Williams named Associate Head Coach at Auburn football

Latest News

STORM DAMAGE IN THE WHYNOT COMMUNITY
What to do if you suffer from storm damage
What to do if you suffer storm damage
What to do if you suffer storm damage
The City of Meridian announced the route for this year’s Christmas Parade, scheduled for...
Take a look at the Meridian Christmas Parade route
Have ways of getting alerts
FIRST ALERT: Weather Alert Day continues through late tonight