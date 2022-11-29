Architect shared update on $34 million bond issue
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian School Board discussed plans for a $34 million bond issue at its regular meeting.
New security features for schools were highlighted, as well as a joint baseball and softball complex. The construction phase will begin between March and April of 2023.
The architect working on the project told News 11 that Northwest Middle, West Hills Elementary and Magnolia Middle School will have safe entries for students and visitors to enter the buildings.
The construction is expected to be completely finished in December 2024.
