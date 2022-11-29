City of Meridian Arrest Report November 22, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 5:16 AM on November 22, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 3000 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a window.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 10:53 AM on November 21, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3800 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 2:30 PM on November 21, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2300 block of 27th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.