City of Meridian Arrest Report November 22, 2022

By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
DONDRE R WILLIAMS19781800 MLK JR DR MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE X 2
BRYSON KENDRICKS19962406 50TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSCARRYING A CONCEALED WEAPON
ROBERT V MORRISON19593610 41ST ST MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
COLTON L PARKER19934421 HWY 19N MERIDIAN, MSPETIT LARCENY
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 21, 2022 at 6:00 AM to November 22, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 5:16 AM on November 22, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 3000 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 10:53 AM on November 21, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3800 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 2:30 PM on November 21, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2300 block of 27th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

