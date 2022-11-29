City of Meridian Arrest Report November 22, 2022
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|DONDRE R WILLIAMS
|1978
|1800 MLK JR DR MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE X 2
|BRYSON KENDRICKS
|1996
|2406 50TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|CARRYING A CONCEALED WEAPON
|ROBERT V MORRISON
|1959
|3610 41ST ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|COLTON L PARKER
|1993
|4421 HWY 19N MERIDIAN, MS
|PETIT LARCENY
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 21, 2022 at 6:00 AM to November 22, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 5:16 AM on November 22, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 3000 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 10:53 AM on November 21, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3800 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 2:30 PM on November 21, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2300 block of 27th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
