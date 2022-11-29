City of Meridian Arrest Report November 23, 2022
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|PONCY D DAVIS
|1981
|502 C ST MERIDIAN, MS
|RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY
|JARIKO Q CHANEY
|1982
|1207 35TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
TRESPASSING
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
|RICKY L EDWARDS
|1975
|1425 MLK DR MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
STALKING
|ROSHANDRA L THAMES
|1982
|537 47TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT X 2
|BILLY M ESTES
|1977
|4966 TURKEY CREEK RD DECATUR, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT X 3
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT X 3
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 22, 2022 at 6:00 AM to November 23, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 4:20 AM on November 23, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 800 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 11:16 AM on November 22, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 800 block of 14thStreet. One structure was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
