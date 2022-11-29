City of Meridian Arrest Report November 23, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 4:20 AM on November 23, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 800 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a window.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 11:16 AM on November 22, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 800 block of 14thStreet. One structure was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.