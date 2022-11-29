City of Meridian Arrest Report November 29, 2022

Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
BOBBY C DAVIS19572312 10TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI
WILLIE SILLIMON JR19762704 VALLEY RD LOT 79 MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
JARIKO Q CHANEY19821207 35TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
JAMES K GARRETT19788191 EVERGREEN ST COLLINSVILLE, MSDUI
ANGELA C WILLIAMS19724609 BROADMOOR DR APT 121 MERIDIAN, MSDISTURBANCE OF A FAMILY
ROBERT D HARGROVE19811427 15TH ST COLUMBUS, MSDUI OTHER
CHERE L DEAN1964383 BRIARWOOD DR MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
THOMAS R YOUNG1967646 AZALEA DR MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
ARTHUR D HINES19935606 LUTHER RAY COBB RD LAUDERDALE, MSPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
STAN T GRADY1996910 39TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
RAY A BARNES JR19893418 STATE BLVD MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
GREGORY GOSNELL1984HOMELESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
CHARLES J FLUKER JR19761709 36TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
TRESPASSING
CORIANA S COY19992311 34TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 23, 2022 at 6:00 AM to November 29, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 8:00 AM on November 23, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 800 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a window.
At 12:37 AM on November 25, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1600 block of 4th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 11:41 AM on November 27, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3700 block of Highway 45 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 22 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 11:12 PM on November 25, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of 46thAvenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

