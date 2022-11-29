City of Meridian Arrest Report November 29, 2022
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|BOBBY C DAVIS
|1957
|2312 10TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|WILLIE SILLIMON JR
|1976
|2704 VALLEY RD LOT 79 MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|JARIKO Q CHANEY
|1982
|1207 35TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|JAMES K GARRETT
|1978
|8191 EVERGREEN ST COLLINSVILLE, MS
|DUI
|ANGELA C WILLIAMS
|1972
|4609 BROADMOOR DR APT 121 MERIDIAN, MS
|DISTURBANCE OF A FAMILY
|ROBERT D HARGROVE
|1981
|1427 15TH ST COLUMBUS, MS
|DUI OTHER
|CHERE L DEAN
|1964
|383 BRIARWOOD DR MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|THOMAS R YOUNG
|1967
|646 AZALEA DR MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|ARTHUR D HINES
|1993
|5606 LUTHER RAY COBB RD LAUDERDALE, MS
|POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
|STAN T GRADY
|1996
|910 39TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|RAY A BARNES JR
|1989
|3418 STATE BLVD MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
|GREGORY GOSNELL
|1984
|HOMELESS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|CHARLES J FLUKER JR
|1976
|1709 36TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|TRESPASSING
|CORIANA S COY
|1999
|2311 34TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 23, 2022 at 6:00 AM to November 29, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 8:00 AM on November 23, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 800 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a window.
At 12:37 AM on November 25, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1600 block of 4th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 11:41 AM on November 27, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3700 block of Highway 45 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 22 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 11:12 PM on November 25, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of 46thAvenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
