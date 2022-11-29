City of Meridian Arrest Report November 29, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 8:00 AM on November 23, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 800 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a window.

At 12:37 AM on November 25, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1600 block of 4th Street. Entry was gained through a window.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 11:41 AM on November 27, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3700 block of Highway 45 North. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 22 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 11:12 PM on November 25, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of 46thAvenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.